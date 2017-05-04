 

'We will get it done' - Trump hopeful of Middle East peace deal as he holds meeting with Palestinian leader

Despite bleak prospects for success, President Donald Trump promised this morning "to do whatever is necessary" to forge an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

Trump has promised to revive the stalled Israel-Palestine peace process.
At a White House meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas today, Mr Trump pledged to reinvigorate the stalled Mideast peace process that has bedevilled his predecessors and said he would serve as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between the two sides.

"We will get it done," Trump confidently told Mr Abbas.

"I'm committed to working with Israel and the Palestinians to reach an agreement," Mr Trump said.

"But any agreement cannot be imposed by the United States or by any other nation. The Palestinians and Israelis must work together to reach an agreement that allows both peoples to live, worship, and thrive and prosper in peace."

The source of Mr Trump's optimism was not immediately apparent.

He offered no details about his effort or how it would be any different from attempts over the past two decades.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all tried and failed.

The peace process has been stalled since 2014, and there have been no serious attempts to restart negotiations.

Like previous US leaders, Mr Trump faces numerous obstacles in the long-shot bid.

They include the contours of a potential Palestinian state, Jerusalem's status and the question of Palestinian refugees.

Complicating it all are the vehement Palestinian criticisms of Israeli settlement construction and Israeli complaints that Palestinians are inciting violence.

Mr Abbas insisted he is committed to peace, but he made clear Palestinian demands for a separate state based on borders that existed before the 1967 Mideast war, a capital in east Jerusalem and the return of Palestinian refugees.

"Our strategic option, our strategic choice is to bring about peace based on the vision of two states, a Palestinian state, with its capital of east Jerusalem, that lives in peace and stability with the state of Israel based on the borders of 1967," he said.

Israel rejects the 1967 lines as a possible border, saying it would impose grave security risks.

Israel also opposes Palestinian demands on refugees and stakes its claim on an undivided Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.

Trump did not discuss any of those issues today.

