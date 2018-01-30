 

'We don't want to talk to Taliban' - Trump rejects diplomacy to solve Afghanistan terror

Associated Press

President Donald Trump hosted ambassadors of the UN Security Council today, to discuss evidence that Iran is arming rebels in Yemen, among other things.

Trump addressed Taliban attacks on civilians in Afghanistan in a meeting of UN Security Council ambassadors.
The president briefly spoke to reporters just before the lunch meeting at the White House, detailing that the group would also discuss the situation in Syria, denuclearisation of North Korea and, specifically, Taliban attacks on civilians in Afghanistan.

"And when we see what they're doing and the atrocities that they're committing," he said, before adding that "there's no talking to the Taliban, we don't want to talk to Taliban."

The guests included UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and more than a dozen foreign ambassadors.

Haley organised the visit, which will later take the group to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum with national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Among the attendees are ambassadors from China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, the attendees saw missile remnants the US says are proof that Iran has been arming rebels in Yemen.

The Trump administration has pushed to punish Iran for funneling weapons to Houthi Shiite rebels in Yemen, which Tehran has emphatically denied.

When asked if he was aware that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is resigning, Trump did not comment.

McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Trump.

