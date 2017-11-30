 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'We are doing just fine!' - Trump hits back at British PM over criticism about his tweets on 'radical Islamic terrorism'

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that British Prime Minister Theresa May should focus not on him but "on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom".

The credibility of the video is in doubt but the White House is insisting the President was in the right.
Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump's comment comes amid criticism, including from Ms May's office, of his decision Wednesday morning (local time) to retweet a string of inflammatory videos from a fringe British political group purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

Ms May's office said it was "wrong" for the president to have done so. Mr Trump's tweet uses the wrong handle to address May.

But he's telling her: "We are doing just fine!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump was simply promoting border security and suggested that verifying the content was not a top concern.

Mr Trump made anti-Muslim comments one hallmark of his Republican presidential campaign and has previously retweeted inflammatory posts from controversial Twitter accounts including some with apparent ties to white nationalist groups.

As president, he has sought to ban travel to the US from a number of majority-Muslim countries.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

00:35
3
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

02:15
4
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

5
Police car generic.

Information sought over terrifying home invasion, indecent assault


04:18
An Australasian celebrant has launched a service for people who to marry themselves.

'Can I kiss myself?' - Kiwi officiates as sologamist marries herself on Aussie beach

It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.

02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 