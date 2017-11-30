'We are doing just fine!' - Trump hits back at British PM over criticism about his tweets on 'radical Islamic terrorism'

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that British Prime Minister Theresa May should focus not on him but "on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom".

Mr Trump's comment comes amid criticism, including from Ms May's office, of his decision Wednesday morning (local time) to retweet a string of inflammatory videos from a fringe British political group purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

Ms May's office said it was "wrong" for the president to have done so. Mr Trump's tweet uses the wrong handle to address May.

But he's telling her: "We are doing just fine!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump was simply promoting border security and suggested that verifying the content was not a top concern.

Mr Trump made anti-Muslim comments one hallmark of his Republican presidential campaign and has previously retweeted inflammatory posts from controversial Twitter accounts including some with apparent ties to white nationalist groups.