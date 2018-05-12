 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooting break silence

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Relatives of the seven family members killed in Friday's Margaret River mass shooting have released a statement on the tragedy, saying they're "still trying to understand how this could happen."

A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement released though police yesterday, the family have asked the public not to speculate on circumstances of the shooting. 

"We are stunned and still trying to understand how this could happen," the statement read.

"We respectfully ask that the community refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"We thank the community for their support and ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve."

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

Source: Facebook

The family of seven, including four children, were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in southwest Australia in what is the country's worst mass shooting in 22 years, police and news media said.

Earlier yesterday the Western Australia police released grisly new details about the mass shooting near Perth yesterday that left a family of seven, including four children, dead.

Grandfather Peter Miles, 61, is suspected of gunning down six members of his own family at a Margaret River farm yesterday before turning the gun on himself and police say the recovered firearms were licenced to him.

They found three firearms at the scene all linked to grandfather Peter Miles and the bodies of the four children were recovered in a converted shed along with the body of a woman. 

Police addressed the media in a press conference today.
Source: Nine

Police also released the ages of the children who were gunned down as being a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old-boy, a 10-year-old boy, and an eight-year-old boy.

The children were named as Taye, Ryan, Ayre and Kadyn Cockman.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
2
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
3
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
4
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

5
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:15
At least 1300 properties are without power in Taranaki after lightning strikes early this morning.

'It's actually shaking the house' - Lightning storm hits Taranaki causing power cuts

Electricity has now been restored to 1000 houses in New Plymouth.

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 