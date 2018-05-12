'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooting break silence

Relatives of the seven family members killed in Friday's Margaret River mass shooting have released a statement on the tragedy, saying they're "still trying to understand how this could happen."

In a statement released though police yesterday, the family have asked the public not to speculate on circumstances of the shooting.

"We are stunned and still trying to understand how this could happen," the statement read.

"We respectfully ask that the community refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.



"We thank the community for their support and ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve."

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles. Source: Facebook

The family of seven, including four children, were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in southwest Australia in what is the country's worst mass shooting in 22 years, police and news media said.

Earlier yesterday the Western Australia police released grisly new details about the mass shooting near Perth yesterday that left a family of seven, including four children, dead.

Grandfather Peter Miles, 61, is suspected of gunning down six members of his own family at a Margaret River farm yesterday before turning the gun on himself and police say the recovered firearms were licenced to him.

They found three firearms at the scene all linked to grandfather Peter Miles and the bodies of the four children were recovered in a converted shed along with the body of a woman.

Police also released the ages of the children who were gunned down as being a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old-boy, a 10-year-old boy, and an eight-year-old boy.