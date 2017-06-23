'We are devastated' – family of London mosque attack victim remember a loving father

The family of a 51-year-old man found dead near the Finsbury Park Mosque following the June 19 attack have described him as "a quiet, gentle man" who took comfort from "spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren".

London's Metropolitan Police said Makram Ali died of "multiple injuries".

Prior to the Ali family statement it had not been certain whether Ali died of illness or as a result of the actions of a 47-year-old man who ploughed a large van into a crowd of worshippers who were spilling out of two London mosques following Ramadan prayers.

Witnesses near the Finsbury Park attack say Ali seemed to suffer a medical episode just before the attack.