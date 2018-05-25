'We can not help but feel very sorry' - North Korea responds to Trump's cancellation of the Singapore summit, says they still want to talk

North Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister has responded to US President Donald Trump's cancellation of the planned summit in Singapore, expressing regret and saying they still want to talk.

Mr Trump announced overnight NZT that he was no longer willing to meet with Kim Jong-Un to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, citing "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a statement released by the North Korean ruling party's Choi Sun-hee.

In a statement carried on the Korea Central New Agency released late this morning, First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kim Kye-gwan said the cancellation was "not in line with the ideals of mankind demanding the peace and stability of the world".

"It [was] unexpected for us - to announce the sudden unilateral cancellation of the talks and we can not help but feel very sorry," the statement said.

"It is difficult to gauge whether it is because of lack of confidence in the reunification of leaders or the lack of confidence.

"But as a first step in solving problems through dialogue, I have done my sincere efforts with the expectation that it will be a meaningful starting point for improving the relationship between the two countries.

"We also hoped that the "trump method" would solve both of our concerns and would be a smart way to meet our requirements and act effectively in solving problems.

"Our committee chairman [Kim Jong-Un] also made every effort to prepare for him, saying he would have a good start if he met President Trump.

"The unilateral cancellation of the US side is making us think again about the hard work we have done and the way we are choosing to do this.

"However, our goal and will to do everything for [the] peace and stability of the Korean peninsula - and mankind - remains unchanged, and we are always willing to give time and opportunity to the US side with a big and open mind.

"We reiterate to the US that there is a willingness to sit down at any time, in any way, to solve the problem."