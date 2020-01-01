'We are broken' - Family grieves for father and son who died in NSW farm fire

"We are broken."

Renee and Patrick Salway married in 2014 Source: Facebook

The death of 29-year-old Patrick Salway, who died alongside his father as they tried to save their southern NSW farm from fire, has devastated his wife.

"I love you now, I love you still, I always have and I always will," Renee Salway said last night.

"I will see you again Patrick, my best friend.

"Hope you are up there 'fixing things in the stars tonight'."

Patrick, a young father and dairy technician, and his 63-year-old father Robert Salway were found dead yesterday by Robert's wife.

The men had stayed back to save the family home in Wandella, about 10km northwest of the gutted township of Cobargo.

"Two amazing men from such a beautiful family," Kristy Wren posted online yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Patrick, you were always the life of the party. I will always cherish the memories I have of you."

Meanwhile, tributes piled up for volunteer firefighter and expectant father Sam McPaul, who was killed fighting fires on the Victoria-NSW border on Monday evening.

The Holbrook man, 28, was killed on a property at Jingellic, east of Albury, on Monday evening after the truck he was on was hit by winds described by on-scene crews as a "fire tornado".

The 10-tonne truck was flipped on its roof and Mr McPaul died at the scene.

He'd been expecting his first child in May with his wife Megan, whom he married in 2018.

The McPaul family had lost another "champion bloke", Brayden McPaul said.

"We are all shattered and can't believe that it is really true," he posted online.

"Sam, you will be truly missed and have gone down a hero trying to save the things you care about."

Jen Hyde said she was absolutely devastated.

Volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul and wife Megan Source: NSW RFS/Twitter

"Still cannot believe it, you were just at my house on Sunday holding my Olly and giving me hugs," she said.

Glenn McLeod remembered his "dearest friend" by posting a photo of the pair at Mr McPaul's wedding, saying Mr McPaul was due to come around for a New Year's Eve roast."I can't believe you're gone," he said.

An emotional Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons yesterday said "hearts were breaking" at the RFS for the McPaul family.

"I don't think the comprehension has set in yet, of the enormity of the tragedy and the loss," Mr Fitzsimmons told reporters.