'We all knew we had a job to do' - Kiwi nurse recounts air crash rescue effort near Mt Everest

It was the bravery and helpfulness of the Nepalese people that stood out to Kiwis who played an integral part in a fatal air crash rescue near Mt Everest. 

Three Kiwis are believed to have attempted to rescue the three people on board the plane.
Source: YouTube/NepaliNews TV

Air Dynasty nurse Alyssa Lowe told 1 NEWS arriving at the scene of the crash was "confronting", after a cargo plane crashed while landing at one of the world's most dangerous airports.

The plane, carrying three crew members, crashed in foggy weather at Tenzing-Hilary Airport in Lukla, Nepal on Saturday (local time).

Kiwis Ms Lowe, Andrew Roy and Andrew Gutsell from paramedic group Air Dynasty leapt in to help out. 

"I think knowing we were the only medically trained people around, instinct kicked in and we all knew we had a job to do."

Mr Roy, 24, helped cut open the plane's cockpit and pulled the pilots out, while Mr Gutsell jumped in to attempt to shut the engines off.

Despite the rescue efforts, the plane's pilot likely died on impact, and the co-pilot died while being treated.

Ms Lowe said every person in their team had a background in emergency services or rescue which helped, however what stood out to her was the bravery and helpfulness the Nepalese people who assisted. 

"From carrying gear, pulling us through crowds, lifting me up cliffs and over fences. Everyone worked together. It certainly was a community effort in order to save those affected."

She told NZME she had no idea how Roy got the pilots out of the wreckage.

Andrew Roy reportedly played a leading role in a dramatic rescue near Mount Everest.

Andrew Roy reportedly played a leading role in a dramatic rescue near Mount Everest.

Source: Photosport

"The plane was on the side of a cliff, reeked of jet fuel, and the army were hitting it with axes, causing the wreckage to spark," she said.

"I thought it was going to blow."

Ms Lowe was in Nepal on holiday in 2015 when the devastating earthquake struck which killed almost 9000 people. 

She ended up helping in a hospital in Kathmandu and set up her own nursing clinics in remote areas where medical support had not yet reached.  

She returned to Nepal last February to work in schools to promote hand hygiene and was recruited as a flight medic by pilot Andrew Gutsell to improve the safety of rescues on Mt Everest.

