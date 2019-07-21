Wave of wildfires tear through central Portugal, injuring nine

Nine people, including eight firefighters, have been injured in a new wave of wildfires in central Portugal.

According to the national civil protection authority, 1,000 firefighters were battling three major fires on across the district of Castelo Branco, about 200 kilometres from the capital Lisbon.

As night fell, operations became more complicated as no helicopters or planes could provide assistance.

Portuguese armed forces have been activated to help in the operation.

These are the first major wildfires of the season in Portugal.