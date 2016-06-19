TODAY |

Water discovered for first time on planet that may be habitable

Associated Press
In a tantalising first, scientists have discovered water at a planet outside our solar system that has temperatures suitable for life.

London researchers announced today they've found water vapour in the atmosphere of a planet 110 light-years away. This so-called Super Earth is the right distance from its star to conceivably harbour life.

The University College London scientists say it's the only exoplanet known so far to have both water and temperatures needed for life, making it a prime candidate for potential life. But they caution it's not another Earth.

It's twice the size of Earth with eight times the mass, and its star is unlike our sun. No one knows if water's flowing on the surface. Lead author Angelos Tsiaras says it could help determine, "Is the Earth unique?"

