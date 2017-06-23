Watch: Zola the breakdancing Gorilla makes waves at US zoo

Zola the gorilla busted out some impressive moves during bathtime at Dallas Zoo in the US this week.

In the video posted to the Dallas Zoo's Youtube channel, the playful ape can be seen twirling and thrashing in a kiddies play pool, pulling off some moves many break dancers would be proud of.

"There's a lot more to this behavior than you may think," the post on the zoo's Youtube channel says.

"Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool!" it goes on to say.