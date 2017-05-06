Watch: Zebra runs wild in Florida after escaping private property

An escaped zebra ran wild in Florida yesterday, leaving residents in shock before running into a vehicle.

The animal escaped from a private property and ran through neighbouring backyards before running into a pick up truck in Tampa, Florida yesterday.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the zebra however, ran off towards a nearby field, TV news station WCVB reports.

Hillsborough Country Sheriff's office were called to the scene and a helicopter was used to locate the zebra.