Watch: Zebra runs wild in Florida after escaping private property

An escaped zebra ran wild in Florida yesterday, leaving residents in shock before running into a vehicle.
The animal escaped from a private property and ran through neighbouring backyards before running into a pick up truck in Tampa, Florida yesterday.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the zebra however, ran off towards a nearby field, TV news station WCVB reports.
Hillsborough Country Sheriff's office were called to the scene and a helicopter was used to locate the zebra.
"Thankfully no one injured including the zebra. Deputies were able to round up the zebra and notify the owner," the Sheriff's office tweeted.
