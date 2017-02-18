Watch: 'You're actually your dad' - Steve Irwin's son shares legacy on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Steve Irwin's son paid tribute to his dad on The Tonight Show, following in his dad's footsteps by sharing his passion and love for animals with the late night show host.

Robert Irwin was a guest on the late-night programme yesterday and brought a variety of his animal friends along with him, unnerving host Jimmy Fallon who admitted he is a "little afraid of animals."

The 13-year-old introduced Mr Fallon to a dwarf crocodile, a red-tail boa and two sloths.

Talking with such enthusiasm about a green iguana, Mr Fallon said, "This is so cool to see you like this. You're actually your dad. I mean, you are just so excited."