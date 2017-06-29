 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: How young is too young? Toddler's pink hair causes controversy

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A mother in America has divided opinion on the internet by dying her young daughter's hair pink. 

A mum who dyed her young daughter's hair pink and posted a video online has divided the internet.
Source: Instagram: charity.grace

Charity Grace is a popular Instagram star who posts lots of videos of herself and her kids. 

In one of the latest, accompanied by a YouTube video tutorial, Charity can be seen asking her two-year-old daughter if she's sure of the new colour before applying the dye. 

The clip has over one million views. 

Some people are positive, saying the new hair is "awesome" and praising the young mum saying "if you do it (the dye) right then the child and her hair are completely fine."

She's faced strong criticism however, with some saying she's been 'irresponsible" and that her daughter will "go bald." 

Charity says she used a vegan non-permanent hair dye and the company that made it say it's non-toxic and not harmful to children's hair.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

01:00
2
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty


00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

02:35
4
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:30
5
The teenager is held on the grass by the neck after allegedly walking over the officer's lawn.

Watch: 'I could kill you'- off duty US cop violently pins black teenager to ground for 'trespassing'


00:31
The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the ABs against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."

02:35
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

The council disputes claims it is ripping off Lions fans.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ