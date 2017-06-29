Watch: How young is too young? Toddler's pink hair causes controversy

A mother in America has divided opinion on the internet by dying her young daughter's hair pink.

Charity Grace is a popular Instagram star who posts lots of videos of herself and her kids.

In one of the latest, accompanied by a YouTube video tutorial, Charity can be seen asking her two-year-old daughter if she's sure of the new colour before applying the dye.

The clip has over one million views.

Some people are positive, saying the new hair is "awesome" and praising the young mum saying "if you do it (the dye) right then the child and her hair are completely fine."

She's faced strong criticism however, with some saying she's been 'irresponsible" and that her daughter will "go bald."