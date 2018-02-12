 

Watch: Young Tongans band together in beautiful singalong as Cyclone Gita looms

As the potentially devastating Cyclone Gita approaches Tonga, one family has performed a beautiful show of unity in the form of a harmonious song.

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.
Footage of the family hunkered down in Tonga singing together as they await the storm was posted to the MUST Be Tongan Facebook page tonight where it's quickly racking up the views.

"Our people & nation are Cyclone Proof. This family video brings me to tears seeing how strong our people are in their faith despite the circumstances couldn't help but share this video. Praise & Worship is the shield from the storm," the video is captioned.

The video has already received a large number of comments, mainly people wishing those in the video well and praising their singing skills.

"I love you. May the Lord be with you and all of Tonga! Praying heavy for you guys," one comment reads.

The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.
The TVNZ weatherman has the latest on the storm set to hit the Pacific nation.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
