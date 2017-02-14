Watch: 'You want to kill me mate?' Furious cyclist unloads at close passing driver - but who was at fault?

A foul-mouthed, enraged Aussie cyclist has done nothing to advance the cause of himself and his fellow bikers after he gave a prolonged earful to a driver who passed close to him and another cyclist on a road near Adelaide.

Video shows a motorist driving in the middle of the narrow road seemingly to avoid a cyclist who was out on a ride up Norton Summit with other cyclists on Sunday.

"Coming round a blink corner with double yellow lines on a busy Sunday morning, shook me up a bit," an unidentified cyclist says in the video.

The BMW driver then pulls off safely to the side of the road where another cyclist Harley Johnstone accuses him of "trying to kill him".

"You want to kill me mate, you want to kill me? I'm here kill me," Mr Johnstone tells the driver who remains in the car.

A friend of the irate cyclist claims the driver passed within one foot of Mr Johnstone, according to the Daily Mail.

The motorist seemingly remains calm throughout the incident, listening to angry cyclist, before driving off.

The videowas orginally posted on the Viral Vegan YouTube channel yesterday.