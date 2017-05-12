 

Watch: 'You are paddleboarding next to 15 great white sharks' - the moment cops warn paddleboarders to get a move on!

The incredible moment US police officers made an emergency call to California paddleboarders hanging next to more than a dozen large great white sharks swimming around them has been caught on video.

Paddleboarders were warned to get to shore in ‘a calm manner’ after police notice 15 sharks around them.
A California State Parks drone camera flying over the Capistrano Beach towards San Onofre St Beach in California spotted the 15 or so great white sharks swimming in close proximity to the group of paddleboarders on Wednesday.

"Attention in the water," the Orange County Sheriff's Department can be heard calling on the loud speaker.

"Be advised, State Parks is asking us to make an announcement, to let you know you are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks.

"They are advising that you exit the water in a calm manner," the police said in the announcement.

According to the Sheriff's Department the sharks were swimming close to the surf line of the beach, and they later warned beachgoers to stay away from the water.

