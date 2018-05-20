 

Watch: 'You look amazing' - Prince Harry's first words to Meghan Markle after Prince Charles walks her down the aisle

Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their eternal love this morning, as they married at St George's Chapel in front of hundreds of celebrity guests and millions of viewers around the world.

The most anticipated moment of the wedding was shared on the steps of St George’s chapel.
Source: BBC

The American actress arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children included 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Markle's sleek white dress, designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, had a boat neck and was made of silk. Her veil came to her waist in front and billowed out for many feet behind her long train.

Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.
Source: AP

Harry and best man Prince William wore dark formal military dress, with white gloves and the frock coat uniforms of the Blues and Royals, and Harry kept his full red beard intact. As Charles and Meghan drew close to the altar, Harry said: "Thank you, Pa."

'You look amazing'

To Meghan, Harry said: "You look amazing."

Surrounded by page boys and girls, Markle can’t stop smiling until she gets to a waiting Harry.
Source: BBC

Markle seemed poised and confident as she delivered her vows without so much as a quiver in her voice. She smiled broadly as the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby declared them husband and wife. Harry seemed a bit nervous - but happy.

A host of celebrities and athletes - including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Elton John, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, James Corden and David and Victoria Beckham - watched the ceremony in the gothic chapel at Windsor Castle.

The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.
Source: BBC

Prior to the festivities, Queen Elizabeth II honored her red-headed, 33-year-old grandson with a new title: the Duke of Sussex. That means that Markle is now the Duchess of Sussex.

A Global event

The wedding was a global event, thanks to Harry's status as a senior British royal and Markle's celebrity after starring on the U.S. television series "Suits" for seven years. The wedding pomp and ceremony - complete with Anglican prayers and tradition, classical music, a gospel choir and a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor - was beamed live to tens of millions of TV viewers across the world.

The pair beamed from ear to ear as they waved to all those that had turned out to line the streets for their big day.
Source: BBC

Relatives at the ceremony included Charles Spencer, the brother of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and Harry's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband. Also in attendance was the family of Prince William's wife Kate: Parents Carole and Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton.

Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was also among the congregation, as was Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, the ex-wife of Harry's uncle Prince Andrew.

Outside the castle, thousands of fans crammed the streets of Windsor. Irene Bowdry, a lawyer from California, was aboard the jammed early train to Windsor. She booked her trip to England as soon as the wedding date was announced.

