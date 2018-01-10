Watch: 'You little ****' - BBC journalist mobbed and bitten by lemurs during filming

A British BBC journalist has been making international news after a clip was released of him being mobbed by lemurs while filming.

Journalist Alex Dunlop was at Banham Zoo reporting on the annual animal stock take for the show, Look East.

"You little ***," he says laughing after being bitten by one of the excitable lemurs.

The BBC clip was captioned: "You know what they say about working with animals. Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter."

The clip was uploaded to Twitter yesterday.