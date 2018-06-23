Watch: 'You hear the other side, you never hear this side' - Trump pushes back amid border separation furor

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally.

Trump today hit back against political firestorm that has enveloped the White House over the forced separation of children from their migrant parents.

The president blasted the media coverage of the heartbreaking images of children pulled from their parents at the southern border.

"You hear the other side, you never hear this side," Trump said.

The president also downplayed the plight of those separated at the border, saying "the word you have to think about is 'permanently'" when it comes to the separation of the grieving families from their deceased loved ones.