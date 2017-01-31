Watch: What are you doing Winona? Ryder's odd facial tics outshine co-star's epic SAG 'change the world' awards speech

Stranger Things actor, David Harbour delivered one of the most passionate speeches at the SAG awards, but it was co-star Winona Ryder who stole the show with her odd facial expressions on stage.

The Netflix series won the SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, at the awards in LA yesterday.

Cast member David Harbour then gave a politically-charged speech about unity and standing up for the marginalised, that had the audience on its feet.

Meanwhile, Ryder was standing on his right making a series of unusual facial expressions in response.

During the speech she looked both excited, confused, and shocked as Harbour took her on an emotional rollercoaster.

"We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive," Harbour said to the standing ovation from his peers.

In speech after speech at the awards show winners struck a defiant tone against Donald Trump's sweeping immigration ban.