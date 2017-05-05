Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin

To promote her new book, Ivanka Trump has released a video of her not-so-natural dance moves with her family.

Trump, clad in a long jacket and heels, joins in on a dance party with her son, in the video released yesterday.

In the video, the pair giggle as she breaks out rigid body movements.

She posted the video on Instagram, with the caption: "Little moments matter, especially for working moms!!"

Trump then linked an article featuring a promotion of her book.

Despite Trump's questionable dance moves, many of its nearly one million viewers applauded her.

One person wrote: "Goals #mom #entrepreneur #smart #wife #politics #firstdaughter help others. A lot of women out there would love to have any of those roles."

Another said: "She's so awesome! In her career clothes and heels being so real. I love this!"

But others didn't quite see it the same way.

One commenter wrote: "The world doesn't need a female trump! You are not the real working class woman! It's a bloody joke! To top it all off, you're dancing! Stop."