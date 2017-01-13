 

Watch: 'It yawned and rolled over' – adorable maned wolf pups born at US zoo

The pups are covered in black fur with white-tipped tails and are native to South America.
The British pop star put his own spin on the legendary Will Smith rap.

Watch: Ed Sheeran busts out brilliant Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song cover

00:19
2
The musician was a spectacle for motorists travelling along State Highway 29.

Watch: Mystery Tauranga drummer confuses motorists as he plays roadside in Kaimai Ranges

00:45
3
Presenter Amber Sherlock wasn’t happy Nine colleague Julie Snook was also dressed in white, and wasn't shy about letting her know.

Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits


00:54
4
The Hungarian woman who tripped up a fleeing refugee demonstrated a harsh side of humanity.

Probation for Hungarian camerawoman who caused global outrage for kicking refugees

00:39
5
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

