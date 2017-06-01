Watch: 'It would be my absolute dream' – terminal teenager's plea to meet idol's Ellen and Ed Sheeran

Sophia Gall, from Victoria, Australia, has been sharing her journey fighting childhood cancer in videos posted to Facebook and YouTube since she was diagnosed in June 2015.

The brave 15-year-old has osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and she hopes her videos will raise awareness and help to boost the spirits of other childhood cancer patients.

In her latest video shared to her Facebook page on Monday, Sophia reveals the cancer has spread to her leg and there are no more treatments available to her.

A visibly distraught Sophia then outlines her final plans to take a trip around the world, where she hopes to enjoy her remaining time as much as she can.

"I don't know how much longer it's going to be, I don't know how much longer I'm going to be here for," Sophia says in the video.

"I just want to enjoy every last moment I have here on this earth because life is too short, and life is unfair."

She also details that she has two final wishes - to go on the Ellen show and to meet her musical hero Ed Sheeran one last time.

Being an Australian Sophia never dreamed she would get the chance to go on the Ellen show, but now she is planning a trip to the US, she hopes her video will get noticed by the star and give her a shot.

"It would be my absolute dream to go on her show and just spread awareness about childhood cancer," she said.

She has met Ed Sheeran once before since her diagnosis, but would love to meet the charitable singer one more time and hopefully have him play a few songs off his new album for her.

Sophia also has a moving message for her followers.