 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: World's longest zip-line breaks Guinness World Record in UAE

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thrill-seekers get ready: the longest zip-line in the world - The Jebel Jais Flight - has officially opened on top of the UAE's highest mountain, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Jebel Jais Flight has opened in the UAE, breaking the Guinness World Record for world's longest zip-line.
Source: Associated Press

Guinness World Records confirmed the length of the Jebel Jais zip-line at 2.8 kilometres - the equivalent to over 28 soccer fields - which beats the previous 2.2km world record in Puerto Rico by a full 600 meters of extra heart-pumping adrenaline.

The world's leading zip-line operator, Toro Verde in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) spent over four months building the world's longest zip-line, which is located at more than 1,680 meters above sea-level and with a cable that weighs in at over six tonnes.

Thrill-seekers will be suspended above the mountain as they prepare to take the flight headfirst in a 'superman' style position.

Friends and family will travel on parallel cables at top speeds of up to 120kp/h to 150kp/h on this extreme adventure experience set in the rugged rocky mountain terrain.

The experience will see participants fitted with a special harness for the adventure, with the longest flight itself taking approximately two to three minutes. 

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

00:38
2
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview


00:26
3
Unfortunately, United staff at Newark airport didn't let the animal on board.

US airline stops 'emotional support peacock' from boarding flight

4

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

00:21
5
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

02:03
The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

'It's so incredibly inspiring' – Jessica Chastain on a big year for women in Hollywood

The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.


00:48
Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos and other belongings as the ocean surged over the seawall and into her home.

'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos as the ocean surged into her home.

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Ex-cyclone Fehi has laid waste to much of the coast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 