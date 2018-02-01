Watch: World's longest zip-line breaks Guinness World Record in UAE

Thrill-seekers get ready: the longest zip-line in the world - The Jebel Jais Flight - has officially opened on top of the UAE's highest mountain, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

Guinness World Records confirmed the length of the Jebel Jais zip-line at 2.8 kilometres - the equivalent to over 28 soccer fields - which beats the previous 2.2km world record in Puerto Rico by a full 600 meters of extra heart-pumping adrenaline.

The world's leading zip-line operator, Toro Verde in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) spent over four months building the world's longest zip-line, which is located at more than 1,680 meters above sea-level and with a cable that weighs in at over six tonnes.

Thrill-seekers will be suspended above the mountain as they prepare to take the flight headfirst in a 'superman' style position.

Friends and family will travel on parallel cables at top speeds of up to 120kp/h to 150kp/h on this extreme adventure experience set in the rugged rocky mountain terrain.