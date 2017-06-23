 

Watch: Is this the world's dumbest criminal? Thai thief's embarrassing break in attempt

A would-be thief in Thailand has attempted what is perhaps being consider one of the dumbest break-in attempts to be caught on camera.

This man single-handedly proves crime doesn't pay.
In CCTV footage that local media is reporting as being filmed in Phrae, Thailand, a man can be seen trying to rip open a window so he can gain access to a building.

After initially struggling with it, the man manages to rip off the window cover and clamber through, only to realise it leads to an open garage on the other side.

The footage then shows the incompetent thief sheepishly walking out of the structure empty handed.

Since being posted to a Thai news Facebook page on Tuesday the video has had over 50,000 views, serving as a handy reminder that crime doesn't pay.

