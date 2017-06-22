 

Watch: Work didn't stop this Australian politician from breastfeeding in parliament

Daily Mail

Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her daughter in the chamber while moving a motion on black lung disease.
00:41
1
The incredible footage was captured off the coast of Merkbosstrand, South Africa.

Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board


00:28
2
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

00:40
3
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

00:27
4
The superstar first-five confessed the starting winger won this morning’s sprint tests.

Video: 'Is he faster than you?!' Cheeky Ryan Crotty gets Beauden Barrett to admit Rieko Ioane is NZ's quickest rugby star


00:30
5
Boom revealed they hope to have their new supersonic planes in the air within the next six years.

Watch: New York to London in 2.5 hours! Start-up says future of supersonic travel just around the corner

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to Raglan. Now new information has come to light.

00:40
LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.

00:29
Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.

Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

More heavy showers tonight and tomorrow could keep these guys there for a while.


 
