Watch: Women use selfie offer to grill Justin Trudeau on indigenous rights

Two students have tricked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau into an impromptu video interview about indigenous rights by getting him to pose with them for a selfie.

It happened in Halifax while Mr Trudeau was on a nationwide tour to connect with ordinary Canadians, BuzzFeed News reports.

The video posted on Facebook shows students Alex Ayton and Kathleen Olds cheerfully asking the Prime Minister: "Can we also get a selfie?" as he made his way down a line of supporters at a coffee shop.

Mr Trudeau responds: "For sure. Good to see you guys."

After smiling into the camera, the Prime Minister looks aghast as Ms Olds asks: "Are you planning on implementing UNDRIP?"

That was a reference to the Liberal Party campaign promise to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"Absolutely, yes," Mr Trudeau replies.

Ms Olds didn't stop there, asking him if that meant "requiring consent" from First Nations before approving natural resource projects.

That was another Liberal campaign promise and a plank of UNDRIP, BuzzFeed explains.

Ms Olds told BuzzFeed: "I wanted to see whether he would be honest and accountable to his campaign promises or try to deflect, again. I guess now we know!"

The two women are students at Dalhousie University, where they are involved with the environmental campaign Divest Dal.

The group says it's disappointed with Mr Trudeau's record in government.

It says his approval of oil pipelines and a natural gas project shows he isn't serious about respecting Indigenous rights and protecting the environment.