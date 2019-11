The woman who rescued the badly burnt koala - now known as Lewis - from a bushfire in New South Wales has been reunited with the animal.

The marsupial was rescued by Toni Doherty as it attempted to walk through the flames in Long Flat, Port Macquarie on Tuesday.

Ms Doherty says her heroic act was natural instinct.

Vets have given Lewis a 50 / 50 chance of survival.

Aerial footage shows iconic Sydney landmarks barely visible from bushfire smoke