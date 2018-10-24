Watch as woman in handcuffs drives off in stolen police car

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma have released body cam footage that shows a woman in handcuffs stealing a police car.

Newson6.com in Tulsa reports the incident occured earlier this year, and the woman was arrested following a police pursuit.

The video shows the suspect sliding across the front seat into the driver's seat in the police car and then driving away.

Moments earlier, an officer on the scene tries to open the driver's door and asks, "What is she doing?" A second officer responds, "She's trying to steal your car."

Following a police pursuit, the video shows two officers apprehending her, and taking her into custody.