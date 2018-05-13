Watch: Woman goes berserk in Adelaide KFC, hurling abuse and items at staff

A woman has been charged following a violent drunken outburst inside a KFC in Australia.

The unidentified woman was filmed hurling abuse at staff before throwing eftpos machines at them in Adelaide on Friday around 9:30pm, Nine News reports.

A menu screen was shattered by the woman during the rampage as she threw an eftpos machine into it.

She then allegedly spat on police after they were called to the scene to arrest her.

The 20-year-old woman was charged with disorderly behaviour, property damage and assault against staff and police following the incident.