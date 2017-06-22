 

Watch: Woman gets the fright of her life when she mistakes deadly rattlesnake ...for toy

A California woman got a shocking surprise while trying to clean up her backyard after a relaxing spa-pool session on Monday night (local time).

The Californian woman will check twice before cleaning up in the future.
Carla Rosso and her husband had just jumped out of their backyard spa when she went to pickup what she thought was her dog's rope toy.

Unbeknownst to her, the supposed rope toy turned out to be a baby rattlesnake instead.

CCTV footage caught the incident unfolding as Ms Rosso can be seen picking up the snake before realising what it is and quickly dropping it.

Her German shepherd Duchess, whose toy she thought it was, can be seen faithfully following her owner as she bolts away from the snake in a panic.  

"I grabbed it and as I was going up, I realised it was gushy and it had a feeling to it, like a hot dog sort of," she told ABC 7.

The Rosso's learned shortly after the incident that baby rattlesnakes are actually more dangerous than adults because they can't control their venom.

Luckily she wasn't injured, and will surely check twice before cleaning at night in the future.

