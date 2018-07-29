 

Watch: Woman flung out of car in spectacular end to wild police chase

1 NEWS
A woman has taken police on a wild chase in the US which ended with her being violently ejected from a car.

Dashcam footage of the incident captured by South Carolina police begins innocently enough, showing Brittany Jeffords, 24, pulling over after being stopped by police on July 12.

After letting her passenger out, Jeffords then floors it and takes off from the cops, starting a pursuit straight out of a Hollywood movie that lasts more than 15 minutes.

During the chase her car nearly rolls multiple times, swerving erratically and just missing buildings and parked cars.

Jeffords is lucky to be alive after a spectacular climax to the pursuit sees her SUV rolling multiple times, ejecting her from the car onto the road.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in police custody, according to ABC News.

The incident was caught on dashcam. Source: US ABC
1 NEWS
In the waters off South Africa, a struggle for power is raging between two apex predators - orcas and great white sharks.

Great white sharks began washing ashore soon after two male orcas moved into the fishing town of Gaansbaai, a popular tourist destination in Overberg District Municipality, in the Western Cape, Nine News reports.

"We think possibly what they're doing is taking a pectoral fin of the white shark in each mouth and swimming," marine biologist Dr Alison Towner said.

"And then they’re opening up the shark and extracting its liver that way and what’s incredible is the surgical precision that they do this with."

Dr Towner and her colleagues are currently investigating the "complex dynamic factors" which are leading the pair of orcas to encroach on a coastline typically inhabited by great whites.

Gaansbai is typically a hotspot for tourists wishing to cage dive with the predators but they have since fled, leaving only blue sharks in the area.

The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9. Source: Nine
RNZ rnz.co.nz
The family of New Zealander Clinton Thinn, who has been convicted of first degree murder in the US, says they will make sure he has a small home of his own to return to after serving his 25-year sentence.

Mr Thinn, the step-brother of National MP Nikki Kaye, strangled his cellmate with a t-shirt in late 2016 following his arrest for an attempted bank robbery.

The 30-year-old was convicted of first degree murder and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the US and ordered to pay his victim's funeral costs.

Reporter Neal Putnam, in San Diego, told Morning Report that Mr Thinn faced a longer sentence if convicted of attempted bank robbery, which he is currently awaiting trial for.

He said letters written by Mr Thinn's family were released by his lawyer.

Neil Thinn, his father, and Julia Kaye, his step-mother, wrote that before going to the US, Mr Thinn was a reasonably well-behaved man and his extreme behaviour was extraordinary.

"We will travel as regularly, for as long as we can afford to and are physically able to, to the United States to visit Clinton so he knows he has a place, family and home to return to. We write regularly and send magazines," the letter read.

It went on to say that they wish to express how sad they are over the death of Lyle Woodward and that there are no words that describe the sadness his parents and family will feel.

A second letter, written by Genevieve Sara Kaye, a lawyer, said the family intended to look after Mr Thinn when he returned to New Zealand and help him rehabilitate in society after what's likely to be a long period, possibly 25 years in prison, in another country.

"My mother and step-father, Clinton's father Neil, are very conscious of the fact that they will be unlikely to be alive when he returns to New Zealand. They are aged 62 and 64 years respectively. They are now in the process of setting up a trust structure, to make sure Clinton will have a small home of his own on his return.

"Their hope is, by returning to a home, in a suburb he is familiar with and by having some familiar family possessions around him he will become settled more easily and not be a problem to society on his return."

Mr Thinn is appealing against his conviction.

Prosecutor Karra Reedy told the court that Mr Thinn was dangerous and had made threatening remarks in a probation interview.

But his lawyer said the comments had been misunderstood.

Clinton Thinn could face the death penalty or a minimum of 25 years in prison.
Source: 1 NEWS
