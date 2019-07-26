TODAY |

Watch as woman chases after Boston jogger who exposed himself to her

A woman who was subjected to an indecent exposure while jogging in Boston turned and chased the offender, saying she didn’t want something similar to happen to another person.

The moment the woman, named as Aia, turned and chased the man was caught on video.

Footage has been release by Massachusetts State Police in a bid to hunt down the perpetrator.

It shows the Aia turning quickly and chasing the man. She quickly catches and confronts him before the video ends.

She told NBC Boston the man pulled down his shorts as the pair approached each other.

"I told him I'm going to get him. 'I'm going to get you, darling'. It was not his lucky day. Because I decided to chase him down."

A former Israeli solider, Aia says she confronted the man to ensure he didn’t do something similar to her daughter or another woman.

“I was not ready to see his little [expletive]. I'm not doing that no. Just no. It's not right."

Police said Aia “put the fear of God” into the man.

The woman says she wanted to confront the man to prevent something similar happening to her daughter. Source: Massachusetts State Police
