Watch: Woman causes chaos after driving almost 50km on wrong side of busy highway

A 70-year-old woman was lucky to escape serious injury after she drove nearly 50km down the wrong side of a busy South Australian highway yesterday.
Other road users were forced to take evasive action as the woman headed straight for them in her Toyota sedan.
Video taken on a mobile phone shows the moment the woman almost side swipes another vehicle between Murray Bridge and Mount Barker just outside of Adelaide.
The unidentified woman from Burnside eventually hit a Holden ute and slid off the road, bringing her hair-raising journey to an abrupt end.
The 70-year-old was then taken to hospital for a check-up, where it was found she was not physically injured.
The driver of the ute also escaped injury.
South Australian Police said no charges have yet been laid but investigations are continuing.
