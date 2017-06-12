Watch: Woman causes chaos after driving almost 50km on wrong side of busy highway

A 70-year-old woman was lucky to escape serious injury after she drove nearly 50km down the wrong side of a busy South Australian highway yesterday.

Other road users were forced to take evasive action as the woman headed straight for them in her Toyota sedan.

Video taken on a mobile phone shows the moment the woman almost side swipes another vehicle between Murray Bridge and Mount Barker just outside of Adelaide.

The unidentified woman from Burnside eventually hit a Holden ute and slid off the road, bringing her hair-raising journey to an abrupt end.

The 70-year-old was then taken to hospital for a check-up, where it was found she was not physically injured.

The driver of the ute also escaped injury.