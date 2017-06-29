 

Watch: Woman brazenly tries to steal water bong from Perth shop by hiding it in her pants

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman has been busted attempting an extremely brazen theft at an adult store in Perth, Australia.

The would-be-thief sheepishly removed the bong from her pants when confronted by the shopkeeper.
Source: Facebook / Cloud 9 Smoke Shop Victoria Park

CCTV footage from the store shows a woman standing near the counter of the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, pretending to be browsing as another customer makes a purchase.

The woman can then be seen picking up a large water bong, shoving it down her pants.

Happening right in front of the shopkeeper the dimwitted shoplifting attempt was doomed to failure from the start. 

"This lady thought she could get away with shoving a large glass water bong down her pants and walking out," the shop wrote under the video posted to their Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Now I know we are an adult shop but we ain't that kind of adult shop.

"Our implements provide pleasure upstairs, not downstairs."

The would-be-thief sheepishly removed the bong from her pants when confronted by the shopkeeper, before walking quickly out the door.


