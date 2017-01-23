Watch: Woman bangs on car window, calls occupant a 'terrorist' in ugly Sydney incident

Source:
A woman has been charged over a rant directed at an occupant of a parked car at Sydney's Macquarie University.
Video posted on Facebook on Saturday shows the woman banging on the window and trying to open the door of the parked car with a couple inside.
"Who are you?" the enraged woman can be heard saying, seemingly directing her question at the woman in the car who's wearing a veil, Nine News reports.
As the couple ponder whether to call university security, the woman tries to open the car door.
"Who are you? Why you got a mask? Terrorist. You have gun?" the woman says as the man in the car gets out to confront her.
A 35-year-old woman is set to appear at Burwood Local Court on March 13 charged with destroying and damaging property and common assault.
