Watch: Winston Peters attends high-profile multi-nation talks on North Korea in Canada

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters is attending high-profile multi-nation talks on North Korea in Canada, which are being hosted in part by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mr Tillerson huddled around the meeting table today with Mr Peters and representatives of other foreign nations that fought on America's side in the Korean War, looking to increase economic pressure on North Korea over its nuclear weapons even as hopes rise for diplomacy.

The 20-nation gathering in Vancouver comes days after a mistaken missile alert caused panic on Hawaii, a stark reminder of the fears of conflict with the North.

The meeting is hosted by Mr Tillerson and his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland.

It was called before the recent start of talks between North and South Korea, the first in two years. President Donald Trump has also signalled openness to talks under the right circumstances.