Watch: Wingsuit skydivers pull off incredible mid-flight plane entry

Two Red bull wingsuiters have successfully flown through the door of a plane while flying at more than 137km/h.
French daredevils Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet, known as the Soul Flyers, jumped from the summit of Jungfrau in Switzerland - a peak about 4000m high.
While flying at immense speeds, they managed to land inside the door of a Pilatus Porter aircraft - a door measuring just 1.6m wide by 1.25m high.
The stunt took two months of preparations and the pair actually completed it multiple times in order to shoot the video.
