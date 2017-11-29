 

Watch: Wingsuit skydivers pull off incredible mid-flight plane entry

Two Red bull wingsuiters have successfully flown through the door of a plane while flying at more than 137km/h.

Fred Fugen and Vince Raffet managed to land inside of a small plane after jumping from one of the highest peaks in Switzerland.
Source: Red Bull

French daredevils Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet, known as the Soul Flyers, jumped from the summit of Jungfrau in Switzerland - a peak about 4000m high.

While flying at immense speeds, they managed to land inside the door of a Pilatus Porter aircraft - a door measuring just 1.6m wide by 1.25m high.

The stunt took two months of preparations and the pair actually completed it multiple times in order to shoot the video.

