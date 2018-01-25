 

Watch: Wildlife workers in dramatic rescue of young manatee caught in life jacket

Associated Press

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team has helped a manatee that had a life jacket tangled on its back. 

With the help of a net, boat and some muscle, the FWC's Manatee Rescue team pulled the manatee to solid ground.
WPLG-TV reports the team rescued the juvenile manatee on Wednesday afternoon (Thursday NZT). 

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel dived in and noticed the manatee needed help. Police initially thought the life vest was a tracking device.

With the help of a net, boat and some muscle, the FWC's Manatee Rescue team pulled the manatee to solid ground.

FWC marine biologist Amber Howell says it likely separated from his mother this winter. 

She says they wanted to make sure it was big and healthy enough to be on its own.

Biologists cleaned up the manatee and removed the life vest. A tiny tracker was placed, and the manatee was set free.

