Watch: Wildfires in Argentina decimate huge tracts of forest

Driven by strong winds and high summer temperatures, wildfires have destroyed large tracts of forest and rural lands in recent days throughout various Argentine provinces.

The Ministry of Security says a total of 200 thousand hectares have now been affected, mainly in the province of La Pampa and the Western region of Mendoza.

Close to the isolated town of General Alvear in the south of Mendoza, high temperatures and 60 kmh winds had fires raging through native forests and private plantations.

Despite the isolated nature of some of the blazes, the National Service for Fire Management (SNMF) say they have mobilized rescue services and now have the situation under control.