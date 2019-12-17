TODAY |

Watch: Wild road rage attack sees man hitting helmet-wearing motorcyclist, getting Tasered by cops

A shocking case of road rage has been captured on camera in Perth, which involved an irate motorist attacking a helmet-wearing motorcyclist, and a police car rolling down the road.

The dramatic attack took place on a busy Perth highway, and resulted in one arrest. Source: Nine

The incident took place on Perth's Reid Highway last Thursday. 

A witness, Mostyn Nannup, told Nine that he saw the kerfuffle while stopped at traffic lights.

The motorist was restrained despite being hit and kicked in the head and body, while still wearing his helmet.

Thankfully, an unmarked police car drove past.

Officers raced to stop the violence, but in their haste forgot to engage the handbrake.

"They pulled up behind him and grabbed him and he got a bit aggravated with them and started pushing them, it looked like he was fighting them too," Mr Nannup told Nine.

Another motorist stopped the police car while the officers Tasered the attacker.

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with common assault, unlawful damage and obstructing the public.

He was the passenger in a car that was driven by a woman who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. 

