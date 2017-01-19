Watch: Wild orangutan works out how to use saw with precision

Remarkable footage has emerged of a wild orangutan using a hand saw to expertly cut a branch, neatly blowing away dust as she goes.

BBC One captured the video as part of a series called Spy In The Wild, which uses a variety of animal-like robots.

In the clip the orangutan was introduced to a robot version of herself which performed the saw action, prompting her to copy it, it was reported.

She used her feet to hold the branch in place as she sawed it.