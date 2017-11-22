Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

Sources:| Associated Press
The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers after President Robert Mugabe announced his immediate resignation following 37 years in power overnight.
Parliament's speaker read out a letter from Mr Mugabe, 93, confirming the news today.
Emmerson Mnangagwa, elected as the new leader of Zimbabwe's ruling political party and now poised to take over as the country's president within hours.
