Watch: Wild boar leaps over counter at Chinese tea shop

A 100kg boar went wild in a Chinese tea shop, vaulting the counter and forcing a waitress to scurry for safety.

The dramatic incident took place in a milk tea shop in Nanjing City on Thursday, and has been widely shared on Chinese social media sites.

"I vaguely saw something coming at me. I thought it was a husky," the waitress, named only as Ms Shi, told Reuters.

"Then it broke into the door coming right at me. I didn't realise it was a wild boar until I saw the tusks. It was a wild boar. I was in shock at the moment."