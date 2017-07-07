Watch: Wife of high-ranking Indonesian general slaps airport security officer during routine check

The wife of a high-ranking Indonesian general has been caught on camera slapping an airport security officer at Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Indonesia during a routine check yesterday.

In the short piece of footage Joice Warouw, 46, the wife of Brigadier General Johan Sumampouw, is seen attempting to be restrained by her daughter, as she looks to lash out at a female security officer.

The daughter is unsuccessful in her attempt and Ms Warouw manages to land a heavy slap to the face of the shocked officer.

A report on local news site RMOL states that her outburst came after a failed metal detector test, where she was then asked to take off her watch.

Ms Warouw was allegedly outraged that someone of her stature should have to take part in these standard security measures, flying into a rage which led to the slap.

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya immediately reacted to the event via his Twitter account posting that he was: "stunned the attitude of arrogance to the aviation security officer at Sam Ratulangi Airport Manado."

A statement released on behalf of the airport said: "According to procedure, the passenger was then taken to the airport police to be processed."