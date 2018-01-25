 

Watch: 'This is why you get f***ing killed' - Aussie truckie films outburst to cyclists 'blocking' lane

An Australian truck driver has sparked debate between motorists and cyclists after filming himself swearing at a group of bike riders he claimed were blocking the lane.

Charlie Butt's rant as he passed the group of cyclists in Victoria has sparked debate about who's in the wrong.
Mr Butt could be heard in the clip abusing the cyclists as he passed them.

"This is why you f***wits get f***ing killed," he said.

The video shows he then caught up to several other cyclists.

He posted the video online where it soon garnered more than 150,000 views before he deleted it.

Some of those who commented argued the cyclists created danger by taking up the entire lane which heavy trucks regularly use, Daily Mail Australia reported.

Lawyer James Sloan said he was one of eight cyclists in the group in the video, and they were entitled to use the road.

He also disputed Mr Butt's claims that he filmed the footage from a GoPro camera.

"As far as I can see, the only thing done illegally was the filming on a mobile phone while driving," Mr Sloan said. 

Fairfax reported that VicRoads says riding two abreast is the safest option as it increased the visibility of cyclists.

Australia

