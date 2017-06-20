 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Who's at fault? Oblivious car takes out motorcyclist attempting cheeky pass manoeuvre in bus lane

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A motorcylist attempting a daring undertake in Sydney using a bus lane was lucky to walk away unharmed after he collided at high speed with an oblivious car.

You might be questioning why the motorbike rider was in a bus lane – but it's not that straight forward.
Source: Dashcam Owners Australia / Facebook

A Dash cam captured the crash from earlier this month before the footage was shared online in the Australia Dash Cam Owners Facebook group, sparking debate on who was to blame. 

Many questioned the motorcylist's use of the bus lane, but NSW Police confirmed his move was completely legal.

But that didn't mean the motorbike driver was off the hook, with others criticising his failure to slow down for the car which was indicating it would turn left.

The car driver also has some questions online users want answered, such as why they tried to turn from the middle lane instead of moving across into the bus lane safely before making their turn.

In New South Wales, it is legal to enter a bus lane 100 metres before making a turn.

Emergency services were reportedly not called to the scene, according to Nine News. 

Related

Transport

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
3
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

00:29
4
The talk show host said he's surprised New Zealand hasn't sent a 'cease and desist' letter to his show, considering all the shots he has taken at us.

'We wallaby-kick those Eminem-burglars!' – John Oliver rips apart New Zealand once again

5
Lisa Harrison has been missing since last Friday.

Auckland woman, 19, missing since last Friday

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

01:57
Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ