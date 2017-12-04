 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Whoops! Explosives fail to bring down US stadium in botched demolition attempt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The planned demolition of a stadium in the US didn't quite go as planned when charges failed to bring down the structure.

Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.
Source: WDIV Detroit

Explosives were set off to bring down the upper level of Detroit's Silverdome yesterday, the Associated Press reported, but the structure stayed in place.

It's understood ten per cent of the charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues.

The demolition company says gravity could still bring down the stadium, but if it stands much longer then excavators will be brought in the pull it down.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


2
Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Trent Boult makes the new ball fly as Black Caps snag second wicket of morning session

3

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

4

Clear skies tonight for viewing of only supermoon of the year

5

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 