Watch: Whoops! Explosives fail to bring down US stadium in botched demolition attempt

The planned demolition of a stadium in the US didn't quite go as planned when charges failed to bring down the structure.
Explosives were set off to bring down the upper level of Detroit's Silverdome yesterday, the Associated Press reported, but the structure stayed in place.
It's understood ten per cent of the charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues.
The demolition company says gravity could still bring down the stadium, but if it stands much longer then excavators will be brought in the pull it down.
