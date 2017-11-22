Watch: Whoops! Clumsy Melbourne airport shuttle driver allows baggage to spill from vehicle

A person's holiday plans may have been turned upside down after their bag fell out onto a Melbourne road near the airport when a shuttle's lock system "malfuncationed".

The moment the door of a SkyBus trailer opens while travelling was caught on a vehicle's dashcam and was uploaded yesterday to Facebook.

SkyBus told Nine News the incident happened in January and was caused by a "trailer lock malfunction".

"The luggage was safely and quickly retrieved, and no vehicles were damaged," a company spokesperson said.

"We are confident this was an isolated incident.