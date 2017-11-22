 

Watch: Whoops! Clumsy Melbourne airport shuttle driver allows baggage to spill from vehicle

A person's holiday plans may have been turned upside down after their bag fell out onto a Melbourne road near the airport when a shuttle's lock system "malfuncationed". 

The airport shuttle service, SkyBus said the bag dropped onto the road due to a "trailer lock malfunction."
The moment the door of a SkyBus trailer opens while travelling was caught on a vehicle's dashcam and was uploaded yesterday to Facebook.

SkyBus told Nine News the incident happened in January and was caused by a "trailer lock malfunction".

"The luggage was safely and quickly retrieved, and no vehicles were damaged," a company spokesperson said. 

"We are confident this was an isolated incident.

"Nevertheless, since becoming aware of the issue, we have made changes to the lock mechanism on all our luggage trailers to minimise the chance of this happening again."

